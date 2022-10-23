ULLERY, Howard E.



Age 94, of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He had worked as a carpenter/contractor for over 45 years. Howard was a lifetime member of Concord United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to music. He is survived by his children: Pamela (Ron) Swartz, Howard (Dianna) Ullery Jr., Michael (Lee) Ullery, grandchildren: Elizabeth (Lu), Mark (Pearl), Catherine (Seth), Jeff (Katelynn), Noelle, great-grandchild: Elli May, sister: Pat Campbell, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Warren and Margaret (Maeder) Ullery, wife: Opal (Dearth) Ullery and special friend, companion: Phyllis Pence. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Maggie Sykes officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To view the service for Howard and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

