ULEMAN, Irene C.



Age 100, of Middletown, died on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born in Monroe on April 2, 1920, to parents, John & Helen (Welsh) Wagner. Irene worked for Middletown City Schools for 25 years, preparing lunches for the students. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church and the American Legion Post #218 Ladies Auxiliary. Irene loved family get-togethers, playing cards and visiting the casino. Mrs. Uleman is survived by her son, David (Mary Kay) Uleman; daughter, Gail Uleman Long; grandchildren, Tina (Steve) Brewer, John (Tricia)



Croake-Uleman, Michael (Pam) Uleman, Cory (Tim) Bunnell, Dan Uleman & Anne Uleman; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Elizabeth, Ben, Ashley, Samantha, Lauren, Cameron & Hannah; and great-great-grandchildren, Jordan, Chyanne, Mabel, Will & Ella. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo B. Uleman; parents; and brothers, Robert Wagner & Edward Wagner. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:30 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to mass from 9:00 - 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Masks and social distancing will be required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

