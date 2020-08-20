X

UHL, CHANDRA

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

UHL, Charra Charra Uhl, 47, of Springfield, passed away on August 12th. A celebration of her life will be held on August 26th. Please make all contributions payable to her two sons. We would like to thank Jones Kennedy Zechman Funeral Home for all their appreciated generosity.

