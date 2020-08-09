UBRY, Gregory Stewart "Greg" Age 59, of Springfield, Ohio, passed Thursday, August 6, 2020. Greg was born April 3, 1961, in Springfield, Ohio. Greg enjoyed woodworking, riding his bicycle, camping but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene & Helen (nee Waugh) Ubry and beloved dog Lily. Greg is survived by his significant other, Robin Coberly of Springfield, OH; a brother, Gary (Debra) Ubry of Westerville, OH; sisters, Teresa (Robert) Webb of Springfield, OH, Tammy Healy of Worthington, OH; nieces & nephews, Jamie & Christopher Roach of Springfield, OH, Brendon Healy of Nashville, TN & Collin Healy of Worthington, OH, Catherine Ubry of Worthington, OH & Allison Ubry of Pensacola, FL. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Greg's memory to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



