Tysseling , Judith "Judy"



Judith "Judy" Tysseling, age 90 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 29, 1933, in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Edgar Lee & Halcyon (Clark) Rice. Mrs. Tysseling was a Kindergarten & First Grade Teacher at Harold Schnell Elementary School in West Carrollton with 29 years of service. She was an active member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springboro and an active participant in church and community activities throughout the years. Preceded in death by her daughter Susan Schmolinsky on Sept. 23, 2009, and by her brother Kenneth Rice. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Orville Tysseling, her 3 daughters Karen Riley and husband Thomas, Gretchen Foster and husband Thomas, Jean Hanks and husband Robert, her son-in-law Walter Schmolinsky, 8 grandchildren Matthew Riley and wife Stacey, Andrew Riley and wife Elizabeth, Sarah Cumby and husband Brad, David Schmolinsky and wife Hayley, Joseph Hanks and wife Kayla, Rachel Hudgell and husband Robert, Jacob Schmolinsky, and Brian Foster, 11 great grandchildren Finn, Ella, Issac, Lily and Maggie Riley, Carter & Katie Cumby, Ezra & Silas Hanks, Ava Hudgell and Lorelai Schmolinsky, 2 nephews David Rice and wife Chris and Tom Rice and wife Dian, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 415 N. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066 with Rev. Sarah Sparks-Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 415 N. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066 or to Ohio Valley Hospice 2601 Mission Pointe Blvd., Ste. 310, Beavercreek, OH 45431 in memory of Mrs. Judith "Judy" Tysseling.



