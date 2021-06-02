TYSON, Henry

TYSON, Sr., Henry Lee



95, aka Jickey, went home to his heavenly father on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Sycamore Medical Center, Miamisburg, OH. He was born in Kilmichael, Mississippi, on 22, April 1926, to Charlie Tyson and Nettie Sue McClain. He was a World War II Army Veteran, retired Semi Tractor Trailer Driver for



Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes Inc, managed Cannon's Used Cars, and was Co-Owner of Hamers Carry-Out in Toledo, OH, for many years. He leaves to mourn his passing and



cherish his memories, wife Mary Jane; sons Henry Tyson, Jr., (Victoria) of Columbus, GA, Jose Tyson and Steve (Nicki) Tyson both of Dayton, and daughter Lisa Tyson of Beavercreek, OH; brothers, Arthur Tyson and Anthony Tyson of Toledo, OH, Luke Tyson, of South Bend, IN, and sister Lela Armstead, of South Bend, IN. Special aunt, Bernice Tyson of Cincinnati, OH, and 2 grandchildren, Olivia Mary Tyson of Huber Heights, OH, and Ryan Howe of Dayton, OH; 1 great-grandchild, Rosemary Howe of Dayton, OH, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend Ruth Cook of Troy, OH. Wake: Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM, followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424. Burial will be at the VA National Cemetery in Dayton, OH.

