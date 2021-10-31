TYREE, Margie B.



62, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 19, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of George E. Mann Sr. and Phyllis A. (Agle) Mitch. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, R. David Tyree; two daughters, Amanda R. Imhoff and Holly (JR) Smith; special third daughter, Courtney (Kayla) Castleberry; mother, Phyllis A. Mitch; one sister, Sarah (Mark) White; two brothers, George (Mary) Mann and Gary (Crystal) Mann; five grandchildren, Chloe, James, Emma, Wyatt and Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George E. Mann Sr. and stepfather, Floyd G. Mitch. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Margie's life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at



