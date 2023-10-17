Tyree, Grace M.



GRACE MARIE TYREE, 87, of Springfield, passed away at Friends Care Center, Yellow Springs on Sunday morning, October 15, 2023. She was born in Springfield on March 28, 1936, the daughter of the late John F. and Ruth (Linson) Wright. Grace worked beside her husband, Paul at Tyree's Concrete for many years. She loved cooking, baking and gambling at casinos. Grace will be remembered for her generous spirit and for always being ready to help anyone in need. She is survived by her son Doug Tyree; granddaughter, Michelle Tyree; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Tyree; numerous brothers and sisters; and grandson-in-law, Adam Simpson. A private service will be held at the family's convenience with burial in Vale Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





