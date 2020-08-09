TYRA, William E. William E. Tyra, age 94, of Middletown, OH, died Thursday at his residence. William was born in Jackson, KY, on July 21, 1926, to the late James and Ezel Tyra. William was a veteran of WW II serving in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry on August 6; also by his brother, George Tyra; and step brother, Joe Witt. William is survived by his wife of 70 years, Juanita (Peck) Tyra; his daughter, Brenda Otte; his grandsons, Brad and Mike Tyra; his great grandchildren, Hudson, Savannah, Alice and Beau; his brothers, Eldon, Ernie and Jim Tyra; his sisters, Marilyn Hubbuck, Nancy Crout and Patricia Cassidy. A public visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH, followed by a private family service. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery with full military honors. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.

