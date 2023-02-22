TYLER, Charles

TYLER, Jr., Charles E. "Chuck"



CHARLES E. TYLER, JR., "CHUCK", age 74, of Fairborn, Ohio, went home to the Lord at on February 18, 2023, at the Ohio State University Hospital Hospice Unit in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on July 7, 1948, in Miami County, Ohio, to Charles E. Tyler, Sr., and Viola (Pour) Tyler. After Viola's passing, Charles Sr. married Rose (Caserta) Tyler. Chuck was preceded in death by all three parents.



Chuck is survived by two brothers and two sisters. Tim (Deb) Tyler of Piqua, Ohio; Charla (Ron) Snyder of Dublin, Ohio; Tom (Julie) Tyler, of Seminole, Florida; and Angela Tyler (Evangeline Jones) of Kettering, Ohio. He is also survived by six nephews: Ryan (Leslie) Tyler, Jason Tyler, Matthew and Nathan Snyder, Tom Tyler Jr. and Andrew Bates; four nieces: Meghann (Dan) Boguszewski, Lea and Brittney Tyler and Cheyenne (Jarid) Jones; and fourteen great-nephews and nieces: Lauren, Kendall, Ashley, Drew, Arleigh, Emma, Anna, Claire, Sam, Chloe, Connor, Kennedy Marie, Sawyer and Blake Evelyn.



Chuck graduated from Piqua High School in 1966. He attended St. Gregory Seminary for two years. He was drafted into the Marine Corp and served two years. He graduated from Wright State University in 1974 with a degree in Accounting. He was a proud alumni and avid basketball fan. Go Raiders! Chuck worked briefly at Children's Medical Center before beginning his career at Wright Patterson AFB. Chuck retired from WPAFB after 25 years of service as a civilian accountant. Chuck has served the St. Boniface Parish family through Adult Faith Formation, Christ Renews His Parish, Cursillo Movement and parish festivals. He volunteered with Bethany Center and served the children of Piqua Catholic School in the cafeteria. Chuck was a lector at Mass for many years and served families at funeral lunches as well. He was a member of the Knights of St. John. Chuck loved to play golf and truly enjoyed his Tuesday league and enjoyed many good life-long friendships through work and golf throughout his life. Chuck wanted to remind all of us that if you love someone, tell them.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Thomas Bolte as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home in Piqua.



Memorial Contributions may be made in Chuck's name to Bethany Center, PO Box 224, Piqua, Ohio 45356; Covenant House, PO Box 758636, Topeka, KS 66675-9986 or covenanthouse.org; or Fr. Angelo Caserta Tuition fund, 310 S. Downing Street, Piqua, Ohio 45356.



Condolences may be expressed to the family online at



www.melcher-sowers.com