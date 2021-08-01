TUVELLE, Howard



Howard Tuvelle was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 13, 1934, to Ethel (Tuvelle) Boyer and Jesse Tuvelle. He died on July 21, 2021 at 8:15 AM in Danbury, Connecticut. Howard was preceded in death by both his parents and step-father, Charles Boyer Sr; sister Anne; bother David; and beloved grandmother Daisy Collins. Survivors include his son Sean (Margaret) Tuvelle of Carmel, New York; brother Joseph (Nancy) Tuvelle of Sanford, Florida; sister Rose (David) Farrar of Springfield; and Charles Boyer Jr. also of Springfield. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Howard was a child prodigy starting to play the piano at the age of three years old and played daily until his death at the age of 87. His first teacher was his mother, then he studied with Ralph Zirkle. At age 11 Howard played Mozart's Coronation Piano Concerto with the Cincinnati Orchestra. He spent most of this life in Danbury, Connecticut, where he taught at Western Connecticut State college where he was also chairman of the Music Department. He was the founder of Ives Center in Danbury. Howard performed throughout his life at various places. He appeared at Music Mountain, Lakeville, Connecticut, and with the Manhattan String Quartet. His life was dedicated to music and the arts.



A celebration of life will be held in Danbury, Connecticut, at a later date, arranged by his son Sean Tuvelle.



Any memorial contributions can be made to the Springfield Art Center or Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

