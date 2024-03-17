Tuttle, JoAnn

Tuttle (Harris), JoAnn



JoAnn Harris Tuttle, age 93, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 25, 1930 in Hamburg, New York (where she grew up), to parents, Louise Gartner and ER (Edwin Raymond) Harris. She was an avid bridge player, earning her master level in contract bridge in 1967 and continued playing bridge with her beloved bridge partner, Ann Wood, while living at Blue Skies of Texas. She worked diligently for over 15 years as a volunteer for PBS Great TV auction for channel 16 in Dayton, Ohio. She was a huge fan of the OSU Buckeyes and TBDBITL, as well as the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. She was loved and admired by many for her stubborn streak of independence, sunny disposition, and big heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved spouse of over 30 years, Donald B. Tuttle, and her older brother Donald J. Harris (living spouse, Sharon Ramey). JoAnn is survived by her sisters, Dorothy (deceased spouse, Roald Schroeder) and Helen Harris Tuttle; her children, Jeffrey (Teresa A. Popham), Gail (Robert N. Towne), and Alan (Lisa Low); her grandchildren, Christopher R. Stall (Rachel Vickers), Jason R. Tuttle, Stuart W. Tuttle (Anessa Hammel), Samuel T. Tuttle (Elizabeth Manbeck), Hope E. Tuttle, Hannah R. Tuttle (Nathan Viera), and Olivia G. Tuttle; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She had a special spot in her big heart for Russell Gill and Anita & Fred Westphal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Disabled American Veterans.



