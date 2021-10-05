TUTT, Paul B.



Paul B. Tutt passed away peacefully in his home on October 1, 2021. He was born January 6, 1936, to parents Stephen Leonard Tutt and Victoria Byrd Tutt Moore in Trace Fork, Kentucky, near Compton, Kentucky. He attended Wolfe County High School. Paul joined the Marines on February 3, 1953, and was honorably discharged as a Sargent on February 2, 1956. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his son, Stephen Tutt. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred; daughter, Vicki (Les) Greider; 2 grandsons, Matthew and Aaron (Kate) Greider; and great-grandchildren, Jason, Dylan, and Robin Greider. A visitation will take place Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 1pm-2pm with funeral service to follow at 2 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, Ohio 45005. Services will be officiated by Evette Watt. He will be interred at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County. Condolences may be sent to the family at bakerstevensparramore.com.



