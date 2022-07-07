TUTHILL, Zelda

TUTHILL (nee Eyler),



Zelda Mae



Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born September 12, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Verna Eyler (nee Farmer). On April 22, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she married Charles Tuthill. She is survived by her children Charlene Haas Schleben Bold, Doris J. Tuthill, and Lori L. (Kelly) Cramer; sister Antoinette Winkle; grandchildren Cynthia Haas Martin (Bryan) Hitch, Maxwell Cramer, Benjamin Cramer, Robert (Kelsey) Cramer, Samuel Cramer; and her great-grandchildren David Martin and Spencer Hitch. Zelda is preceded in death by her husband Charles and grandson Mike Bold Jr. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



