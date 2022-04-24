TUTAS, Stephen

TUTAS, SM (Marianist), Father Stephen R.



Was born in Hamilton, OH, on December 18, 1926, to the



late Albert A. and Teckla



(Drobkiewicz) Tutas. His brother Raymond preceded him in death at the age of 7 in 1929. He is survived by his cousins



Michael (Linda) Schuck, Carol (the late Gene) Provo and



the late Charles (Ruby)



Drobkiewicz. He attended



Hamilton Catholic HS followed by his entrance into the



Marianist Postulate. He professed first vows as a Marianist on August 20, 1944. He received a BS in Education from the



University of Dayton in 1947 and professed final vows on June 20, 1948, and ordained a priest on July 12, 1953, in Fribourg, Switzerland. While in Fribourg he attended the University of Fribourg and earned a Licentiate in Sacred Theology. His teaching assignments included Purcell High School, Cincinnati and St. Louis College, Honolulu. He was Co-Founder of



Chaminade University, Hawaii, serving as chaplain, dean and acting President. He was appointed Rector of Regina Mundi, the Marianist Seminary in Fribourg, Switzerland. From 1969-1971 he was Assistant for Religious Life for the Marianist



Province of the Pacific. He was elected Superior General of the Society of Mary and served two terms from 1971 to 1981. During this period, he served as a member of the Executive Committee, President of the Commission on Justice and Peace, a Trustee and President of the Union of Superiors General in Rome. In 1980 he was appointed representative of Men's



Religious Communities to the Synod of Bishops in Rome. He was President of the Conference of Major Superiors of Men from 1985-1989. He was spiritual director and Vicar for Clergy, San Jose Diocese from 1990-1994. His ministry also included service at St. Anthony Parish, Maui, Hawaii. In 1982 he was



assigned as director of the Marianist Formation Center, Cupertino, CA, and remained in residence in Cupertino. He died on April 16, 2022, at the Marianist Community in Cupertino, CA.



A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 30th, at the Queen of Apostles Parish, located at 4911 Moorpark Ave, San Jose, CA, 95129, at 11:00 am. Internment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos, CA, 94024, at 11:30 am, on Monday, May 02. Memorials may be made to The Marianists, 4425 West Pine Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108.

