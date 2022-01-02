TURNER, Valerie

TURNER, Valeria



Lovingly known as "Leria" came into this world on December 23rd, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, and it would be December 26th, 2021, that she would leave this place of Labor and join The Lord for her Eternal rest. While growing up in the Jefferson Township School



District, she would graduate from Jefferson Senior High School in 1972 and furthered her education with Sinclair Community College, obtaining her degree in Applied Science. With her broad mind and her brilliant intellect, she would take her skillset to the prominent company known as Lexus Nexus where she spent more than 30 years enhancing the company and impacting all people from different walks of life. Born to the parents of Edward Turner and Marietta Golver, she would be a mixture of care, concern, love, and sharing the parts of her that would bless people's lives. In the year 1979, Leria was called into a greater assignment, she would meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Convinced and Persuaded about his call, she would be baptized in Jesus name and receive his holy spirit. Moving in the responsibility of



ministry, she would be ordained as a licensed evangelist in 2005. Never needing a pulpit or microphone, Ministry would become a lifestyle as she would minister to whom the spirit would lead her to. Starting at Bethesda temple she would grow with various ministries one being Rhema Christian Lighthouse Center, She would finish her ministerial career supporting one of her sons at Total Restoration Ministries. God was her love, prayer was her weapon, the word was her belief and family was heart. She leaves behind four beautiful children, Bishop Damone S. White (First Lady Salome), Mark Helfin Jr., Michael Heflin, Crystal Helfin; eight outstanding grandchildren, Sean White, Kimberly Heflin, Jaiyda Heflin, T'mberlin Heflin, Antoine Gwynne II, Christopher Gwynne, Adriana Gwynne, Arion Gwynne; three superb Siblings, James C. Reese (Tammy), Dr. Serena Reese, Rosalyn Hampton; host of nephews and nieces, close cousins and friends. A viewing will be held from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Love Unlimited House of Prayer. Arrangements through



Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.

