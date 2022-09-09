TURNER, Samuel Eugene



Age 94, of Spring Hill, Tennesse, passed away Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 in Spring Hill.



He was born March 17th, 1928 in Loyall, Kentucky to Emma K. (Wynn) and George D. Turner, and graduated from Loyall High School in 1948 where he played clarinet and attended the Baptist Church. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering in 3 years from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Samuel Turner served in the US Air Force at the Pentagon, and was member of American Legion Post 95. He was employed by Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) in Kettering, Ohio, with 31 years of perfect attendance until his retirement.



Family was very important to Samuel, and he was known as a hard-worker in his life. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach for vacations, electronics, and gardening. He was also a kind, dedicated man and kept ties throughout his life with his faith and friends. He was associated with the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Friends of the US Air Force Museum, and his Alumni Association. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.



Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 59 years, Eunice Irene in 2018. He is survived by sons Edward E. (Vickie) Turner, Charles C. "Chris" (Jacqueline) Turner, and grandchildren Joshua (Ashlin) Turner, Samuel Turner, Jacob (Marissa) Turner, and Elizabeth (Luke) Peterson; great-grandchildren RaeLynn and Theo.



The family will gather for his Life Celebration Graveside Service on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, 2:00 pm at Bellbrook Cemetery, (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd. Bellbrook, OH 45305). Joshua Turner is officiating, and military honors will begin the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Aveanna Home Health and Hospice (235 Noah Dr., Ste 300, Franklin, TN 37064). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Samuel at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com