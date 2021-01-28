TURNER, Rufus Lee



91, passed away on Sunday, January 24. He was the son of Clarice (Moore) and Jesse



Turner. He is survived by three children, Pamela Hudson,



Nancy Kelley and Marc (Dyane) Turner; six grandchildren, Danielle (Hudson) Finch, Payton, Clinton, Jesse, Madee and Mary Jayne Turner; six great-grandchildren Dominic, Trinity, Baylie, Matthew, Lillian and Delylah; sister Mary Ann Cron; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 70 years, ornery Donna; son Gary; grandson Trinity Hudson; granddaughter April Lynne Diffendal; and great friends Sam Lough and Dwight East. Rufus retired from Wittenberg University as Carpentry Foreman in the Physical Department, was a meticulous carpenter, an avid bowler, bow hunted on Shuman farm and a playful golfer after retirement, loving the game. He was also a truthful, stubborn and



faithful man. He was sarcastically funny…or so he thought. Yes, he was. We cannot imagine how many balogna



sandwiches he has eaten during his life. For over 30 years,



every Sunday at his house was full of family, food, laughter and card playing. Rufus was the greatest father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle a person could want. He will be sorely missed, but fondly thought of forever. A



celebration of the lives of those we have lost will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

