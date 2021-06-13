TURNER, Roger Wayne



Age 58 of Okeana, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Roger was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 26, 1962, to the late Jack and Wanda (Isaacs) Turner. He was a graduate of Ross High School, Class of 1981. Roger went on to work for O'Gara – Hess & Eisenhardt Armoring Company, retiring in 2020.



Roger was passionate about Old West reenacting. He also enjoyed the outdoors and collecting Coleman lanterns. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. In 1979, he met Trish Martin, his high school sweetheart and they were married on May 5, 1984. Together, they raised two children, Emily (Tony) Hoebbel and Ethan Turner. Roger will be dearly missed by his parents-in-law, Stanley and Shirley Martin; his brother-in-law, Steve Martin; sisters-in-law, Mary Nunn and Elise Martin. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews that he adored, as well as many extended family members and close friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery.


