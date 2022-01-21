TURNER, Roger



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on January 15, 2022, at home with his family. He was born on October 25, 1944, to Willard and Ida Turner. He



enjoyed gardening and bowling. He was also a fisherman and a hunter. When he wasn't outside, he could be found watching old westerns. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ida Turner. His memory will be



cherished by his beloved wife of 56 years, Donna Turner;



children: Lisa (Stephen) Tinch and Rodger (Ginger) Turner; grandchildren: Bradley, Abrielle, Karissa, Emily, Connor, and Cyler; great-grandchildren: Bailey, Harper, and Arthur;



siblings: Katie Lambert, Ronnie Turner, and Linda (Robert) Hillard; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A



visitation will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30am. A burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

