TURNER, Olivette



70, went home with the Lord on November 15, 2021.



Survived by Sons Damond,



Anthony (Matescia) and Corey (Lasheyl) Stroud and Julius



Davis and Sister Florence Greenwell. Family will receive guests from 11:15 a.m. until a Homegoing Celebration at Noon at Bethel Baptist Church, 3540 Garland Ave., Louisville, KY 40211, on Saturday, November 27, 2021.