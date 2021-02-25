TURNER, Kennedith "Kate"



65 of Dayton-Riverside, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital cardiac care. She was born March 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of Kenneth A. Fritts and Maureen (Watkins) Fritts. Kate was the beloved office manager and voice of 'Belmont Electric' since 1979. She is survived by husband Roy Wayne; daughter Angela, and son Warren, and 3 grandsons, Warren Jr., Wade and Wes, as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Warren, Mia and Myah. Surviving siblings are Bobbie, Paula (Wally), Elwood and Anne, having lost Billy and Alan. Services will be held



Saturday, February 27 at 2:30 PM; friends may visit with the family from 1 PM until the service begins at 2:30 PM on



Saturday at Tobias Funeral Home, Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH.

