journal-news logo
X

TURNER, Juanita

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TURNER, Juanita

88 of Middletown, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Co. She was born on November 30, 1933, in Wolf Coal, Kentucky, to Willie and Maude (Deaton) Sizemore. Juanita was a cook for 10 years at Middletown K-Mart. Juanita is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harlan; her sons, Chuck (Nancy) Turner and Christopher Turner; her daughter, Renee (Mike) Davis; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and sister, Ellen (Stan) Daniels. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald Sizemore; grandson, Wesley Davis; sisters, Marie West and Sue Huff and her daughter, Donna (Tom) Moore. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 1500 Manchester Avenue with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stan Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

1500 Manchester Avenue

Middletown, OH

45042

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

In Other News
1
SCHOOLER, Ruby
2
EISELE, Robert
3
KINNEY, Anthony
4
Spaulding, Margaret
5
MITCHELL, Michael
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top