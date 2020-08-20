TURNER, Joyce M. Age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Vancrest of New Carlisle. Joyce retired from the City of Huber Heights, served as a Councilwoman for two terms and as Vice Mayor for one term, was a member St. Peter Catholic Church and the Democratic Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loved her family dearly. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Russell & Ellen Kohler and two infant granddaughters. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert L.; daughter & son-in-law, Danae & George Marsh of Troy; sons, Kenneth Turner of Columbus & Darwin Turner of Lancaster; grandchildren, Daniel Marsh, Emily (Michael) Cameron, Jaemyson & Haylyn Erwin; other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon David McCray officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens.

