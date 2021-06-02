journal-news logo
X

TURNER, Jeremy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

TURNER, Jeremy W.

"Boog"

37, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1983, the son of Darrell W. Turner and Laura L. Miller. He attended Shawnee High School and loved race cars and derby cars. Jeremy loved coaching baseball and basketball in the Northridge leagues. He is

survived by his mother Lori

Miller; father, Darrell (Nellie) Turner; two sons, Nathan and Owen Turner; his lifelong girlfriend, Darcy Edington; sister, Mandy Hilton; maternal grandmother, Norma Bradley, and paternal grandmother, Gloria Turner; three nieces, Lakyn, Kynley and Rylee; his uncle and best friend, Bill Bradley; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kasey and grandfathers, Homer James and George Turner. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a

celebration of his life will begin on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Ronk officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. To view his memorial video and leave

online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top