TURNER, III,



George Berlin



Formerly of Dayton, OH, passed peacefully December 9, 2020, in Lubbock, TX, after a lengthy illness. He was born on April 30, 1938, to the late George B. and Helen Spence Turner.



George leaves to mourn his passing; devoted wife of 51 years, Joyce, devoted children, Melany, Katricia, Tamara, son David, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, 5 sisters and 2 brothers.



A private service for the immediate family was conducted. Please keep the Turner family in your thoughts and prayers.

