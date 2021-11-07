journal-news logo
X

TURNER, Floyd

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TURNER, Jr., Floyd L. "Biff"

76, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on May 20, 1945, to parents, Floyd Sr. and Elsie Jean (Yater) Turner. Biff was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the American Legion Post #218 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3458. Floyd is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Rick)

Johnson; sons, Tony (Kelly) Turner, Tim Turner and Chris (Delly) Turner; brother, Cooley (Debbie) Turner; nine grandchildren, Krista, Jen, Samantha, Megan, Curtis, Gabe, Kailey, Gavin and Joel; twelve great-grandchildren; his companion, Carolyn

Durham and her granddaughter, Sierra; special friend, Patti Watts and her family; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Dearth) Turner; grandson, Aaron Johnson; parents; and sisters, Marion Allen and Nora Wiseman. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding

Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. A Prayer Service will follow at 11:00 am, with Father John Civille officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the

Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio, 45042. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
PAYNE, Mary
3
HEBBLE, Gary
4
CEPLUCH, Henry
5
KERN, Richard
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top