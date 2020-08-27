TURNER, Charles Joseph Age 92, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 29, 1928, in Perry County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio, in 1954. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed in the B.O.F. department at ARMCO for 40 years, before retiring. He was an avid fisherman. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Mary (Sandlin) Turner; and his wife, Helen, in 1988. He is survived by four daughters, Lana (David) White, Debbie Turner, Teresa Houser and Tammy (James) Turner; five grandchildren, Brian, Melinda, Dakotah, Jacob and Samantha; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Harlan (Juanita) Turner; and many extended family and friends. Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery with his granddaughter-in-law, Sabrina Turner, officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

