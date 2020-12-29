TURNER, AC



Age 79, of Springfield, OH, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Sallie nee Henson Turner;



loving wife of 40 years, Flora Turner; sisters, Norma Tomblin and Ella sparks and brothers, James, Walter and John



Turner. He is survived by his son, Gary Turner; sisters, Marie Fannin, Lilly Lester, Geneva Green and Vicky Miller; brother, Hobert Turner; grandchildren, Riston and Keatyn Turner and many important and close friends. AC was a 52 year



member of Ohio Masonic Lodge #764 in Fairborn, OH. He was also the owner/operator of Turner's Gun Shop in Springfield and was an auctioneer for many years. He retired from Southwestern Portland Cement Company after many years of



service. AC was a lovable, helpful, supportive and kind man who was compassionate to all he met. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place from



6-8 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Burcham Tobias



Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Funeral service will be at 12 pm on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Graveside service will be at 11 am on Saturday, January 2, 2020, at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Contributions may be sent to the



family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



