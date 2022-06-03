journal-news logo
TURNER, Abraham

Obituaries
TURNER, Sr., Abraham

Age 89 of Dayton, OH, transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Sat., May 28, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Sat., Jun 4, 2022, 11:00 am at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd, Dayton, OH, 45417, Rev.

Ronald Ford, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

