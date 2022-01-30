TULLY, SCOTT

Hamburger icon
Obituaries
SCOTT ALLEN TULLY, 57, went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelley (Hassler) Tully. He is survived by his parents, Sue A. Tully of St. Paris and William A. Tully of Urbana, stepson Lakota Hassler (Anna) of St. Paris, brothers William A. Tully Jr. (Summer) of Arizona, Richard E. Tully (Angie) of Urbana, and sisters Patricia A. (Tully) Ward (David) and Barbara E. (Tully) Byers (Eric). He is also survived by half brother Wm. Mathew Tully of Urbana and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the St. Paris Community Church of the Nazarene, 3560 N. State Route 235 on February 5th, 2:00pm. Flowers or donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society or to your favorite charity. Online expression of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

