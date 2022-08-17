TUFANO, Valorie Lynn



69, born in Berea, Ohio, on August 24, 1952; deceased August 13, 2022. Known by most as Val, and by her grandchildren as Nanny. She never met anyone she did not like. She was an excellent daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had an hilarious sense of humor and loved fiercely. Her generous nature was unmatched. She was a defender of the "underdog" and believed in justice and fairness. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1970 and earned an Associates degree in Art from Sinclair Community College. She loved Jesus and was a member of Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church. She was a gifted and highly accomplished artist. In her earliest years her work included hand lettering race cars for professional NASCAR drivers and was commissioned in the early 1970's to paint murals of each season on the Dayton RTA buses. The majority of her career was devoted to the graphic arts department at Wright-Patterson AFB. She later became the department supervisor. During this time, she was a key person in the Bosnia peace talks signage and designed the logo for the event. Her late career years were spent in a graphics position at N.A.S.I.C. at WPAFB. She retired from this position in 2008 after a stroke left her disabled. Preceded in death by her parents Nelson E. Winters and Velethol G. Chrislip Everhart. Survived by her husband of 36 years, James Tufano. She also leaves behind her daughter Tracy Petrae; step-children; James Tufano, Jr., Lorrie Tufano and Karen Wasson; grandchildren Alanna Mann, Cole (Jasyn) Clyne, Jacob Dotson and Baylen Petrae; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Emersyn; siblings M. Mickey Winters, Dave (Mary) Winters and Marcy (Barry) Caldwell; also, many beloved nieces and a nephew. Contributions can be made in her honor to Miami County Hospice of Troy. Private services will be held at a later date for family members. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, Ohio, alongside her mother. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Val or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

