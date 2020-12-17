TUDOR, Thomas Dale



"Tom"



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Tom was born in Cincinnati, OH, and a graduate of William Mason High School in Mason, OH, where he lived many years of his life. He went on to take college classes at The University of Cincinnati while working full-time before ultimately completing his undergraduate degree in Education from Miami University in 1973. Tom later earned his Master's Degree at Wright State University in Education Administration. He moved to the Dayton area in 1974 accepting a sixth-grade teaching position in Kettering City Schools at Southdale Elementary. Tom then went on for what would be a 30-year career in Kettering City Schools in various positions. He reached the pinnacle of his



career becoming the Principal of Greenmont Elementary. Tom loved this position dearly as it utilized a combination of his administration and teaching skills all at once. He retired from Greenmont and Kettering City Schools in 2004 but soon found his way out of "retirement" to become an Administrator at Hillel Academy of Dayton for several years mentoring some of their next Leaders. Tom enjoyed playing the piano and guitar, chasing around his Westies and cat, telling jokes, and also perfected several magic tricks to share with his grandchildren. He had many life-long friends and continued playing Strat-O-Matic baseball with them for 40+ years right up until his passing. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas



Jefferson and Geraldine Tudor and his loving wife Christine Tudor. He is survived by sons, Jeff (Hillary) and Andy; daughter, Sara (Shane) Thomas; step-daughter, Deanna (Adam



Merritt) Lance; 5 grandchildren, Camryn, Sammy, Anna,



Natalie, and Dean; siblings, Ron, Rick (Karole), Donna (Steve Guidi), Carol (Joe) Brotherton, and Joann (John) Hofer as well as numerous other family members. The family would like to extend a sincere amount of gratitude to the doctors, nurses, social workers, and hospital staff at Miami Valley Hospital for their care of Tom during his illness. If desired friends and family may make a contribution to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton in his remembrance. Private family services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com