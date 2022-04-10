TUCKER, Wanda J.



97, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1925, in Springfield the daughter of Harvey and Bertha (Booth) Sharp. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Linda and Bob Petticrew of Marietta, GA,



Aaron and Cindy Tucker Centerville, OH, and Cindy (Steve Ridenour) Beacom of Springfield, OH; six grandchildren, Kiwi Petticrew of Marietta, GA, Heather Wells of Springboro, OH, Paul Aaron Powers of Tampa, FL, Brett Powers of Huntersville, NC, Alicia (Joey Prichard) McIntosh of Beavercreek, OH, and Cody (Emily Bruce) Beacom of Springfield, OH; three great-grandchildren, Miranda, Madilyn and Brystol along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents,



husband, Paul in 2006 and 8 brothers and 6 sisters. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15 at 11:00 a.m. in CORNOY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

