TUCKER, Patricia J.
Age 83, of Brookville, passed away at the Butler House, in Englewood, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, following an
extended illness. She was
preceded in death by her
husband, George "Junior"
Tucker; grandson, Matthew R. Tucker; siblings, Robert and
Richard Schwartz, and
Jeannette Wick. Survived by her children, Steve (Grace)
Tucker and Cathy (Eric) Smith; grandchildren, Natasha (Matthew) Strickland, Ashley Tucker, Ryan Smith, and Tucker Smith; great-grandchild, Gavin
Strickland; sisters, Wilda Ann Snyder and Mary Lou Zellers, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at The Ridge Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Funeral Home Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral