TUCKER, Patricia J.



Age 83, of Brookville, passed away at the Butler House, in Englewood, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, following an



extended illness. She was



preceded in death by her



husband, George "Junior"



Tucker; grandson, Matthew R. Tucker; siblings, Robert and



Richard Schwartz, and



Jeannette Wick. Survived by her children, Steve (Grace)



Tucker and Cathy (Eric) Smith; grandchildren, Natasha (Matthew) Strickland, Ashley Tucker, Ryan Smith, and Tucker Smith; great-grandchild, Gavin



Strickland; sisters, Wilda Ann Snyder and Mary Lou Zellers, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at The Ridge Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

