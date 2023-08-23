Tucker, Hayward



age 87 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, Funeral service to follow 11 AM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Interment, Monday, August 28th at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral