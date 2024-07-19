Tuck, Harvey Ronald



Harvey Ronald Tuck, aged 96, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness on Monday, July 15th, 2024. Harvey was born May 30, 1928 in Boston, MA, and grew up in Chelsea, MA. A brilliant student, Harvey taught himself to repair radios in his father's appliance shop at the age of 14. He was admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he completed a combined Bachelor and Master of Science degree program in Mechanical Engineering, with a concentration in thermodynamics. He then entered the Air Force and was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB, where he conducted research on advanced propulsion technologies. He met his wife, Sonna Cohen Tuck, while he was a Lieutenant there and they were married June 14, 1953, enjoying 64 years of marriage until Sonna's passing in 2017. After the Air Force, he worked as an industrial engineer at Frigidaire, developing improved technologies for refrigeration. Recognizing the importance of computers, he then took a position at IBM as a systems engineer and helped install and develop software for mainframe computer systems until his retirement in 1991. He was active as a volunteer tutor for math in the public schools in Montgomery County, helped establish a computer science curriculum at Sinclair College, and was a member of the Engineer's Club of Dayton. A great lover of travel, Harvey and Sonna visited many places in the US and across the world, including Israel, Japan, Europe, Russia, and the Caribbean. He especially loved St. Marteen and visited there regularly in his retirement. Until his most recent illness, Harvey remained active and independent, living in the home he loved. Harvey was widely beloved and admired. He enjoyed meeting new people and learning about their lives. He was as kind and loving of a soul as you could ever hope to meet. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Harvey is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sonna and her brother, Carl Cohen. He is survived by his sister Audrey, daughters Cindy Pulliam (Ron) and Victoria Buford (John), and their sons, his grandchildren Ryan Pulliam (Crystin Stoll), Daniel Buford (Sarah), Sam Buford (Ashley Van Doren), and Carl Buford, Sister-in-law Judy Cohen (Clay Blackwell), and nieces Debbie Roberston (Tim) and Robin Shaw and grand-nephews Andrew DiSalvo (Liz), Adam DiSalvo, Zachary Shaw (Anna), and Jeremy Shaw. Services to be held at Temple Israel on Riverside Drive in Dayton, OH at 11 am on Sunday, July 21, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harvey's memory to Camp Sunshine (https://campsunshine.org) in Maine. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



