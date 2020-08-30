TRUDELL, Gerri Jo Gerri Jo Trudell, age 65, of Washington Township, OH passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born August 9, 1955, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Elmer and Thelma (Gilpin) Smith. Gerri married Chuck Trudell on April 12, 1986, in West Carrollton, OH. Gerri graduated from West Carrollton High School and was an EKG Technician at Kettering Medical Center. She was a good hearted person who loved people and animals. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Gerri is survived by her husband of 34 years, Chuck; a brother, James (Kay) Smith; and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. To leave a memory of Gerri or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

