TRUDE, MARTY



Age 65, of Springfield, OH, passed away October 21, 2023. Services are 1:00pm on Friday with one hour prior visitation. Littleton and Rue Funeral Home, springfield, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

