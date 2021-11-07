TRUCHSES, Susan Ruth



Age 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Greeley, CO. She was born in Cleveland, OH, and lived the majority of her life in Springfield, OH, where she made many dear and lifelong friends. Susan graduated from Thiel College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg with a Master of Arts degree, and Wright State University with a Master of Science degree. She devoted most of her career to helping others in need, particularly the mentally and physically disabled. Susan was a skilled crafter in embroidery, crochet, knitting, and quilting, just to name a few areas of her talents. She loved horses, dogs, singing in the choir, and the Lutheran Church. She would often recollect from a young age how important the Church and Christ were in her life, both socially and spiritually. With her faith, she felt that God led her where she was supposed to go – not necessarily where she thought she wanted to go – and that life always worked out well. Susan is survived by her two children, Erik (Andrea) and Kiersten (Chris); twin grandchildren, Theo and Sopris; twin sisters, Emilie (Kent) and Ellen; and nieces and nephews, Heidi, Ken, Donna, and John. A Memorial Service, followed by a luncheon, will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St Paris Pike, Springfield, OH 45504. Committal will be held on Tuesday, November 23 in Cleveland, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1865 14th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631. They are a small congregation that Susan joined when she moved to Greeley, and are in desperate need of a new church organ.

