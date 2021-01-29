TROTTIER, Dianne

TROTTIER (Shook), R. Dianne



Age 78 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She had worked as a beautician for many years. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons: Daniel (Sandra) Trottier of Dayton, Gilles (Teri) Trottier of Englewood, grandchildren: Ashley, Jackson and Ryan Trottier, brother: Don (Jeanne) Shook of Springboro, special nieces: Amy (Tim) Metcalfe, Bethany (Michael) Schramm, brother-in-law: Pierre (Danielle) Trottier of Canada, other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Guy Trottier, parents: Donald and Ruth (Weglage) Shook and granddaughter: Megan Trottier. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd.,



Englewood). Private Services will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the



service for Dianne and leave an online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com