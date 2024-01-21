Triplett, Linda Sue



age 65, of Medway, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 12, 2024. Linda was born in Dayton, OH on January 16, 1958. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Ramah Monroe Triplett; father, William Wittman Sr.; step-brother, Allen Papenbrock; father & mother-in-law, Luther & Gladys Triplett; brothers-in-law, Johnny Triplett and Austin Triplett; and sister-in-law, Belva Miller. Linda is survived by her son, RAMAH; grandcats, #4 and #6; mother & step-father, Rosemarie & Jack Papenprock; siblings, Darlene (Randy) Williamson, Angela (Brian Fisher) Turpin and William Wittman Jr.; step-brother, Gary (Tammy) Papenbrock; brothers-in-law, William (Jayne Erwin) Triplett and Robert Triplett; sisters-in-law, Lillian Jackson, Brenda Baker and Pamela Triplett; lifelong friend/caregiver, Cheryl Wilson; and many family and friends she touched throughout her life. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 from 5-7pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 9am. Linda will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery at 11am. To send a special message, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



