TRIMMER, John A.



78, of Washington Court House, was called home from labor to rest on Thursday,



February 18, 2021, at Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus. He was born on August 12, 1942, in Dayton, the son of the late Owen and Mary (Maker) Trimmer. John was a 1960 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School and received his BS from The Ohio State University in 1966. John's enthusiasm for the outdoors led him to a career in Agricultural Real Estate and Farm Management, where he served the community far and wide. Notable employment includes Federal Land Bank, Farm Services Agency and Ag Services. His passion for helping others succeed allowed John to establish meaningful relationships both locally and internationally. In 2014, John founded Alliance LLC, where he continued doing that which he loved. He faithfully attended Hedges Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union. John is survived by his loving wife, Eva (Ett) Trimmer, who he married on April 5, 2008; daughter, Rachel Trimmer (Steve Vermillion) of WCH; son, Darcy (Nyleah)



Trimmer of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Joshua and Jocelyn Trimmer of Jeffersonville; brother, James Trimmer of Dayton; sisters, Judith (Dan) Burke of Hilliard and Jill (Tim) Wolf of Springfield; 6 nephews; 2 nieces, a host of extended family and friends and friend/business partner, Travis Kelly. He is also survived by 3 step-children, Wilson (Lois) Ett, Glenna (Kevin) Archer and Allen (Cathy) Ett; 8 step-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Reber Hill Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, 1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. Online condolences may be made to



www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com