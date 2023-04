Trimble, Shirley J.



Shirley J. Trimble, 82, of Springfield, passed away March 30, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 1:30PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Full obituary may be viewed at www.jkzfh.com.