TRIMBACH, Kenneth

Beloved husband of the late Ann Trimbach (nee Sullivan). Loving father of Tina Trimbach, Teri (Jim) Dean, Mark (Maria) Trimbach, and Mike (Eileen) Trimbach. Cherished grandpa to Julie (Shea) McMahon, Jennifer (Josh) Niewiadomski, Stephen (Meg) Dean, Amy Dean, Kristin Dean, Becky Dean, Ken (Bekah) Trimbach, Theresa Trimbach, Joe Trimbach, Tom Trimbach, Chris (Jill) Trimbach, and Megan (Ben) Schario. Great-Grandpa to Cora and Dean McMahon, Abbie and Bessie Trimbach, and Jack Schario. Passed away November 25, 2022, at age 97. Ken was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a proud retiree of General Electric Company. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, December 1, from 5:30-7:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45011 on Friday, December 2, at 11am. A Luncheon will be served immediately following Mass. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery after the luncheon.

