TREON, Nancy

TREON (Abernethy), Nancy Agnes Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She had worked as a dental assistant for many years and also as an analyst for the Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Court. Nancy was a member of Concord United Methodist Church and attended Salem Church of God. She also enjoyed quilting in the Concord Quilting Club. She is survived by her husband of 60 years: G. Malcolm Treon, children: Cheryl (Jeff) Alyea of Miamisburg, Brian (Marilyn) Treon of Cincinnati, Amy (Allen) Curreri of Mason, grandchildren: Lindsey (Tyler), Luke (Emily), Zander, Zach, Wyatt, Grayson, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter A. and Marcella (Bauer) Abernethy, sister: Patricia Dwyer and special dog: Sal. The family will receive friends with a walk-through visitation on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Warner Cemetery in Englewood. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northmont Education Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

