TREOLO, Sr., Robert E.



1931-2021



Treolo, Robert Eugene Sr.,. passed away at Van Crest Nursing Home on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a long illness. Robert was born on May 13, 1931, in Springfield, OH. He leaves behind 3 sons, Michael (Elaine) Treolo, Robert



(Shelley) Treolo, Jr., David



(Andrea) Treolo, one brother Jerry Treolo, sister-in-law Ethel Jackson Burns, and brother-in-law Edward (Sherry) Jackson. He also leaves 8 grandchildren Jason (Jenni) Treolo, Nicole (Scott) Joyce, Nolan (Staci) Treolo, Brandon Treolo, Emily (Joe) Treolo, Ian (Jennifer) Wulf, Zachary (Brittany) Treolo, Ben Treolo, as well as 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild due in August and 1 great-great-grandson as well as many



beloved nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Juanita, his parents Anthony Treolo and Mildred Martin and his brother Maynard Lee Treolo. Robert had a long career, working at Western Electric, Trenor Motors, Stevenson Heating and AC and he retired from International Harvester.



He was a very talented HS athlete, excelling in track and basketball in the Enon HS Class of 1951. A prolific artist,



Robert built wooden RC airplanes and was an award-winning



sketcher and painter. Robert was also a great singer and



dancer, often singing in clubs.



Honoring Robert's wishes there will be no services.

