TRENT, Stephen E. "Steve" Age 70 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1950, Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene & Ruth (Tincher) Trent. Steve was retired from General Motors with 31 years of service, and also retired from IUE Communications Workers of America with 10 years of service. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Courtney Paige Trent on June 17, 2017. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Charlotte (Marcum) Trent, daughter Leila Scott and husband Doug, son Eric Trent , 4 grandchildren Trenten Scott, Christopher Flanary, Emma Scott & Eric Draven Trent, 2 great-grandchildren James Daley III & Emery Paige Scott, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Kelly Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, please wear a mask for both visitation and funeral services. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Steve's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Stephen E. Trent, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

