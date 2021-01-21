TRENT, Marguerite "Marge"



Marguerite "Marge" Trent, age 87, of Franklin, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 15, 2021. Marge was born on March 17, 1933, in Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest and Frances Dreher, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Trent; her son, Jay Trent, and her brother, Carl Dreher. Marge loved the Lord and loved to share the gospel and study the Bible. She also loved to



garden and read. Marge is survived by her son, Gary (Donna) Trent, her granddaughter, Melissa Trent and her husband, Jay Brenner; her cousins, Mona and Shirley who were like sisters to her; and special friends, Carleen and Mary; numerous



nieces and nephews; and her poodle dog, Precious. A Private Graveside Service will be at Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to DayCity Hospice, 8039



Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458.



Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.



