Treat, Debbie



Deborah "Debbie" Bramble Treat, age 69 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away with Hospice Care at her residence on July 9, 2024, at 2:20AM with her family at her side. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 5, 1954. She is the daughter of late Dorothy Augspurger and Roy Crowthers. On January 11, 1974, Debbie married the love of her life, Ronald (Burt, Chico) Treat in Hamilton, Ohio. Her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter meant the world to her. Debbie loved going to lunch with her family and friends weekly. She enjoyed going to the casino with her husband and her girls, Aly, Lerin, and Jordan. Debbie loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughter Aly. She worked for Schallips Bus Service, driving a school bus for New Miami Schools for 14 years. Debbie then went on to become a Secretary for New Miami Junior High, then going to D. Russel Lee, and then coming back to New Miami Highschool where she would then go on to retire from. Debbie will be dearly missed by her daughter Kimmy (David) McCreadie of Trenton, granddaughter Aly McCreadie (Ryan Reed) of Hamilton, her brother Roy (Judy) Crowthers of Trenton, step-brother Larry (Janet) Augspurger of Hamilton, step-brother Steve (Mary) Crowthers of Florida, her sisters-in-law Vicki Jimson, Karen (Scott) Tudor and Wanda (Steve) Carey, her brothers-in-law Timmy (Kristen) Treat, Benjy and Rick Treat, and a very special niece Lerin Dixon. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Debbie is preceded in death by her late husband Ronald Treat, her mother Dorothy Augspurger, step-father Cliff Augspurger, her father Roy Crowthers, mother-in-law Ollie Mae Treat, father-in-law Nick Treat, and two very special people; her grandpa Jim Hill, and Eadie Spivey. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM with Roger Creech officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



